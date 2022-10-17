Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Zelensky: 'There can be no diplomacy with Russia today'

October 13, 2022 5:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Speaking via video link at a PACE session on Oct. 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he doesn't consider diplomacy with Russia possible under the current conditions, European Pravda reports.

He emphasized the importance of diplomatically isolating Russia so that its citizens understand that the war in Ukraine is happening because of the leadership they had elected.

"There can be no diplomacy with Russia today," said Zelensky. "There can be no respect for the leadership that kills, captures, does not respect international law."

PACE adopted a resolution stating that the Russian regime is terrorist on Oct. 13, becoming the first international organization to recognize Russia as a "terrorist state."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok