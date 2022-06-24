Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalZelensky: 'The world wasn't ready for Ukrainian bravery'

This item is part of our running news digest

May 26, 2022 2:24 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

"For the bravery of all our people who are not inferior to Russia and continue to defend our state," President Zelensky said during his nightly address. In reference to doubts early on in the war that Ukraine would be able to withstand Russia's full-scale war, Zelensky said many "simply did not want to take Ukraine into account." "There was no habit of taking Ukraine into account, although there is a habit of taking Russia into account, even when there is no objective reason to."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok