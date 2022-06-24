"For the bravery of all our people who are not inferior to Russia and continue to defend our state," President Zelensky said during his nightly address. In reference to doubts early on in the war that Ukraine would be able to withstand Russia's full-scale war, Zelensky said many "simply did not want to take Ukraine into account." "There was no habit of taking Ukraine into account, although there is a habit of taking Russia into account, even when there is no objective reason to."