externalZelensky says stalemate with Russia not an option, criticizes Macron’s calling to not humiliate Russia.

June 7, 2022 4:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
During an interview with Financial Times on June 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he does not see preconditions for Russia to stop the war in Ukraine, adding that sanctions “haven't had much influence on Russia yet." Zelensky urged the West to impose a full oil and gas embargo. The president added that restoring Ukrainian borders as they were before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 would be a “very serious temporary victory” for Ukraine, but there must be a full de-occupation of Ukraine’s territories. He also criticized French President Emmanuel Macron over his recent call not to “humiliate Russia,” saying that Ukraine isn't planning on humiliating anyone, but "we are going to respond in kind.”

