Zelensky: Russia wants to ‘intimidate all of Europe’ with energy blackmail.
September 3, 2022 11:34 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that Russia is increasing its pressure on Europe by stopping its gas transit through the Nord Stream pipeline. "Russia is preparing to deliver a decisive energy blow against all Europeans," he said. "...Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European citizen." Russian gas giant Gazprom halted gas supplies via the Nord Stream gas pipeline on Aug. 31 for an indefinite period.
