President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “terrorists remain terrorists” when commenting on Russian strikes on infrastructure that led to major blackouts. Zelensky said that there had been complete blackouts in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts and partial blackouts in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy oblasts. "History will put everything in its place," he said, addressing the Russians. "We will be with gas, light, water, and food... and without you."