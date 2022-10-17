Zelensky: 'I don't believe world will let Putin use nuclear weapons'
September 21, 2022 5:04 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky told Bild that he doesn’t believe Russia will use nuclear weapons in Ukraine; he doesn't completely rule out the possibility, though. In any case, Zelensky thinks the world shouldn’t give in to Vladimir Putin’s threats. “Tomorrow, Putin can say, 'In addition to Ukraine, we also want a part of Poland, otherwise we will use nuclear weapons.' We cannot agree on such compromises,” said Zelensky.
