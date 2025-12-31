KI logo
Croatia and Romania to join NATO-backed plan to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Volodymyr Zelensky stands in front of a "Patriot" air defense missile system at a military training area during a visit to train Ukrainian soldiers on Jun. 11, 2024 (Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Romania and Croatia will join a NATO program to purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine's defense, President Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

"I thank Romania and Croatia for joining PURL (the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) and announcing their first contributions to the program," Zelensky wrote on Dec. 31.

Launched in August 2025, the PURL initiative has raised $4.3 billion for purchasing U.S. military equipment and munitions for Kyiv.

Ukraine has repeatedly stressed the importance and sometimes irreplaceable nature of certain American technologies, such as Patriot systems for intercepting ballistic missile strikes.

Romania will contribute 50 million euros ($59 million), according to a press release by the Romanian government.

"Romania’s contribution to PURL will support the achievement of a lasting peace in (Ukraine) by strengthening Ukraine’s capabilities," Romanian Foreign Minister Toiu Oana said in a tweet late on Dec. 30.

Croatia will contribute 15 million euros ($18 million), the country's foreign ministry said on Dec. 31.

Romania and Croatia will join 22 other participants in the PURL program, including Canada, Australia, Iceland, Germany, and Montenegro.

