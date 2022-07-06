Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: Heavy weapons from Western allies has finally started to work at ‘full capacity’ on frontlines

July 6, 2022 11:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a video address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainian military has targeted Russian warehouses and other places “important for logistics" with weaponry Ukraine has received from its partners, which has drastically reduced Russia’s offensive potential. He added that Ukrainian troops are already advancing in several tactical directions, such as in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. 

