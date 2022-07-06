Zelensky: Heavy weapons from Western allies has finally started to work at ‘full capacity’ on frontlines
This item is part of our running news digest
July 6, 2022 11:42 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
In a video address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainian military has targeted Russian warehouses and other places “important for logistics" with weaponry Ukraine has received from its partners, which has drastically reduced Russia’s offensive potential. He added that Ukrainian troops are already advancing in several tactical directions, such as in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.