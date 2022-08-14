Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: Discussion on EU entry ban for Russian travelers expanding daily

August 14, 2022 11:41 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address that more countries and politicians are joining this conversation on visa restrictions for Russian citizens, which Zelensky says should ultimately lead to "appropriate" decisions. "When evil reaches such a scale, people's silence approaches the level of complicity. Therefore, if you have Russian citizenship and are silent, it means you support it. And no matter where you are, both in Russia and abroad, your voice should sound in support of Ukraine."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
