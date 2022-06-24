Zelensky: Countries can prevent global famine by supporting Ukraine.
May 14, 2022 11:53 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his daily address to Ukrainians that more and more countries around the world have realized that by blocking the Black Sea, Ukraine’s major gate for international trade, including food export, Russia put “dozens of countries at risk of a global food crisis.” Increasing the supply of weapons to Ukraine would prevent the world from tragedy, he said.