WSJ: Chinese tech sellers increase export to Russia amid Western sanctions
July 16, 2022 1:23 pm
Chinese companies have increased the export of microchips and other electronic components and raw materials to cover the needs of the Russian military so that it can continue fighting in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported. Microchip shipments doubled to about $50 million in the first five months of 2022 compared to 2021, undermining the Western push to stall the Russian war effort in Ukraine.