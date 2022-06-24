Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
February 27, 2022 12:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Twins were born to the sound of sirens in Kyiv on Feb. 27. Earlier, another girl was born during an air raid alert in Ivano-Frankivsk on Feb. 26, and two boys and a girl were born the day before in Kyiv and Kherson, according to the health ministry.

“Our doctors are incredibly proud! You, along with the military, security forces and rescuers, are holding on incredibly hard!” Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

One baby was born inside a metro station, others in maternity hospitals' shelters.

