Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, September 4, 2022

externalWhite House rules out complete visa ban for Russians

This item is part of our running news digest

September 4, 2022 5:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. senior official John Kirby said on Sept. 3 that he didn’t see a need to turn visa sanctions against the Russian regime into a war with the entire Russian people. “We do not believe that holding all Russians accountable for Putin's actions is a productive measure,” Kirby told Russian independent media Dozhd.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok