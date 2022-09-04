White House rules out complete visa ban for Russians
September 4, 2022 5:29 pm
U.S. senior official John Kirby said on Sept. 3 that he didn’t see a need to turn visa sanctions against the Russian regime into a war with the entire Russian people. “We do not believe that holding all Russians accountable for Putin's actions is a productive measure,” Kirby told Russian independent media Dozhd.
