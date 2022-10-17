Washington Post: US 'grows frustrated' over EU delayed financial assistance to Ukraine
October 16, 2022 12:02 am
According to The Washington Post, "tensions are rising" between the U.S. and the European Union over Ukraine's deteriorating economy. It wrote that U.S. officials "increasingly prod" the EU to boost its financial assistance to Ukraine.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has already called on her international counterparts to "accelerate both the speed and amount of money going to Ukraine," The Washington Post reported.
