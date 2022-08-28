Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalWashington Post: US expands weapons maritime shipping to Ukraine.

August 28, 2022
The Pentagon officials said that some weapons go directly to the battlefield, while others are being used to replenish American stocks in Europe. Ships can haul vast quantities of cargo that could allow Ukraine to build up a larger arsenal for future campaigns in the war.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
