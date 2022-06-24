Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUS won't provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 31, 2022 10:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

“We are in constant discussion with Ukrainians about ways to help ensure that they are sovereign and secure. But there’s nothing specific about a security guarantee that I can speak to at this time,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said at a briefing. She added that U.S. President Joe Biden doesn’t intend to participate in a direct military confrontation with Russia.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok