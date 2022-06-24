US won't provide security guarantees to Ukraine.
March 31, 2022 10:07 am
“We are in constant discussion with Ukrainians about ways to help ensure that they are sovereign and secure. But there’s nothing specific about a security guarantee that I can speak to at this time,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said at a briefing. She added that U.S. President Joe Biden doesn’t intend to participate in a direct military confrontation with Russia.