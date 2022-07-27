US to give Ukraine more HIMARS rocket systems.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 19, 2022 11:54 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The White House is expected to announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine this week, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the U.S. National Security Council, said, as cited by online newspaper Yevropeiska Pravda. Kirby clarified that the new aid package will include additional HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, as well as additional ammunition for rocket launchers and artillery.