Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 12, 2022

externalNew York Times: Around 500 Russian troops killed or wounded every day in Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

August 12, 2022 3:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The New York Times reported, citing U.S. intelligence and military officials, that the high rate of Russian casualties in Ukraine signals that dictator Vladimir Putin “may not be able to achieve one of his key war objectives: seizing the entire eastern part of the country this year.” According to defense officials, Russia has already sent almost 85% of its fielded army to fight in Ukraine.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok