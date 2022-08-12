New York Times: Around 500 Russian troops killed or wounded every day in Ukraine
August 12, 2022 3:09 pm
The New York Times reported, citing U.S. intelligence and military officials, that the high rate of Russian casualties in Ukraine signals that dictator Vladimir Putin “may not be able to achieve one of his key war objectives: seizing the entire eastern part of the country this year.” According to defense officials, Russia has already sent almost 85% of its fielded army to fight in Ukraine.