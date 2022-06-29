US intelligence chief: Putin still wants to seize most of Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 29, 2022 11:27 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Avril Haines, the U.S. director of national intelligence, said on June 29 that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had not changed his goal to seize most of Ukraine. U.S. intelligence agencies see three scenarios in the near term: a grinding conflict in which Russia only makes incremental gains, but no breakthrough, a major Russian breakthrough, or Ukraine achieving small gains in southern Ukraine while stabilizing the frontline. "In short, the picture remains pretty grim," Haines said.