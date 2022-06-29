Avril Haines, the U.S. director of national intelligence, said on June 29 that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had not changed his goal to seize most of Ukraine. U.S. intelligence agencies see three scenarios in the near term: a grinding conflict in which Russia only makes incremental gains, but no breakthrough, a major Russian breakthrough, or Ukraine achieving small gains in southern Ukraine while stabilizing the frontline. "In short, the picture remains pretty grim," Haines said.