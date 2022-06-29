Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, June 29, 2022

externalUS intelligence chief: Putin still wants to seize most of Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 29, 2022 11:27 pm
Share:

Avril Haines, the U.S. director of national intelligence, said on June 29 that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had not changed his goal to seize most of Ukraine. U.S. intelligence agencies see three scenarios in the near term:  a grinding conflict in which Russia only makes incremental gains, but no breakthrough, a major Russian breakthrough, or Ukraine achieving small gains in southern Ukraine while stabilizing the frontline. "In short, the picture remains pretty grim," Haines said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok