August 2, 2022 7:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. Department of the Treasury has expanded the list of sanctioned individuals, targeting Alina Kabaeva, a former gymnast and Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged mistress. Among another 12 new sanctioned people are Russia's proxies in occupied Kherson Oblast Volodymyr Saldo and Kirill Stremousov, as well as Russian proxy in occupied Mariupol Kostyantyn Ivashchenko.

