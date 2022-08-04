US imposes sanctions on Putin's alleged mistress Kabaeva, Russian proxies
This item is part of our running news digest
August 2, 2022 7:51 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The U.S. Department of the Treasury has expanded the list of sanctioned individuals, targeting Alina Kabaeva, a former gymnast and Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged mistress. Among another 12 new sanctioned people are Russia's proxies in occupied Kherson Oblast Volodymyr Saldo and Kirill Stremousov, as well as Russian proxy in occupied Mariupol Kostyantyn Ivashchenko.