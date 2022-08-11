A U.S. State Department spokesperson said that fighting near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar is “dangerous and irresponsible” and urged Russian forces to cease “all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the “withdrawal of any military personnel and equipment from the plant" and said that continued fighting there may lead to a disaster. Russia has effectively used the nuclear plant as a shield and a tool of blackmail, constantly shelling Ukrainian positions from the plant's territory.