According to Ukraine's Ministry of Social Policy, the United Nations will expand the program of multi-purpose monetary support for Ukrainians affected by the war. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 140,000 Ukrainians have received assistance in the amount of Hr 2,200 ($60) per family member from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Recipients of aid will be chosen from those registered to receive payments from international organizations on the Ukrainian government's “eDopomoha” platform.