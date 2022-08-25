Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 25, 2022

externalUN to give financial aid to another 70,000 Ukrainians.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 25, 2022 1:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Ukraine's Ministry of Social Policy, the United Nations will expand the program of multi-purpose monetary support for Ukrainians affected by the war. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 140,000 Ukrainians have received assistance in the amount of Hr 2,200 ($60) per family member from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Recipients of aid will be chosen from those registered to receive payments from international organizations on the Ukrainian government's “eDopomoha” platform. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok