externalUN Human Rights Commissioner: Civilian casualties in Mariupol in thousands.

May 12, 2022 2:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Michelle Bachelet said thousands of civilians were killed in besieged Mariupol, and the true scale of the alleged Russian atrocities is yet to be revealed. It has been difficult for the UN to access and collect data in the city due to intense hostilities, she said. Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko earlier said Russian forces killed over 20,000 Mariupol residents.

