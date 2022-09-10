Ukrainian troops confirm entering Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast.
September 10, 2022 2:32 pm
The Security Service of Ukraine posted a photo of special operations forces in Kupiansk after unverified reports of the liberation of the city on the morning of Sept. 10. The liberation of Kupiansk, which had a peacetime population of 28,000, is one of the most significant Ukrainian victories since Russian troops withdrew from the north of Ukraine in April, and represents a likely near total collapse of Russian defenses in the region.
