Ukrainian think tank receives Nobel Peace Prize, splits it with Russian organization, Belarusian activist

October 7, 2022 12:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize to the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties, which has been identifying and documenting Russia's war crimes against civilians.

The prize was also awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus and the Russian human rights organization Memorial.

The laureates "have for many years promoted the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens," stated the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

