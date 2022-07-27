Businessman and politician Hennady Korban said that Ukrainian border guards had confiscated his passport and refused to let him into Ukraine through the Polish border. Korban, a business partner of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, helped to organize volunteer battalions in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in 2014 and became the head of the region's territorial defense in February 2022. Earlier on July 22, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources, that Zelensky had revoked the Ukrainian citizenship of Korban, Kolomoisky, pro-Kremlin lawmaker Vadym Rabynovych, and Ihor Vasylkovsky, a lawmaker from Zelensky's party. The situation echoes ex-President Petro Poroshenko's decision to strip former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili of his Ukrainian citizenship in 2017. Poroshenko was then accused of pursuing an unlawful political vendetta, and Zelensky restored Saakashvili's citizenship in 2019.