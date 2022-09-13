Ukrainian intelligence: Russia preparing new shelling of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, danger to other nuclear facilities remains high.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 13, 2022 12:59 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russia plans to manufacture a humanitarian crisis by targeting Ukraine's entire energy system, said Yuriy Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine's defense intelligence agency. "Putin wants to plunge Ukraine and all of Europe into a dark, cold winter," Yusov said. The warning comes after repeated Russian shelling of the nuclear power plant territory and the targeting of Kharkiv's electricity infrastructure on Sept. 11.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.