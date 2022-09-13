Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian intelligence: Russia preparing new shelling of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, danger to other nuclear facilities remains high.

September 13, 2022 12:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia plans to manufacture a humanitarian crisis by targeting Ukraine's entire energy system, said Yuriy Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine's defense intelligence agency. "Putin wants to plunge Ukraine and all of Europe into a dark, cold winter," Yusov said. The warning comes after repeated Russian shelling of the nuclear power plant territory and the targeting of Kharkiv's electricity infrastructure on Sept. 11.

