Saturday, July 2, 2022

externalUkrainian border guards find hard drive containing over 100 gigabytes of Russian military's data.

July 2, 2022 2:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
State Border Service reported that the disk found in Chernihiv Oblast contains a staff list and biographical data of Russian military personnel from a specific air defense artillery division, data about Russian weapons and military equipment, as well as documents, such as information regarding Mocow's military exercises. Some of them were labeled "classified," according to the report.

