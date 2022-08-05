Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian authorities seize collaborator's assets worth $4 million.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 4, 2022 11:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), collaborator Yevhen Balytsky's assets include four aircraft. In May Balytsky became the head of the occupation administration in Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and was charged with collaboration. Previously he was a member of Ukraine's parliament and the regional legislature from two pro-Kremlin parties - the Party of Regions and the Opposition Bloc. 

