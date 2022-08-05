Ukrainian authorities seize collaborator's assets worth $4 million.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 4, 2022 11:08 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), collaborator Yevhen Balytsky's assets include four aircraft. In May Balytsky became the head of the occupation administration in Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and was charged with collaboration. Previously he was a member of Ukraine's parliament and the regional legislature from two pro-Kremlin parties - the Party of Regions and the Opposition Bloc.