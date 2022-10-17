Ukrainian troops liberated the villages of Lyubymivka, Khreshchenivka, Zolota Balka, Biliaivka, Ukrainka, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Mala Oleksandrivka, and Davydiv Brid, Operational Command South said. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that dozens of settlements had been liberated in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts during the past week. “Ukrainian forces are moving fast and powerful in the south as part of the ongoing defensive operation,” Zelensky said in an evening address.