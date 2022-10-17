Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian army confirms liberation of eight villages in Kherson Oblast.

October 4, 2022 11:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian troops liberated the villages of Lyubymivka, Khreshchenivka, Zolota Balka, Biliaivka, Ukrainka, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Mala Oleksandrivka, and Davydiv Brid, Operational Command South said. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that dozens of settlements had been liberated in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts during the past week. “Ukrainian forces are moving fast and powerful in the south as part of the ongoing defensive operation,” Zelensky said in an evening address.

