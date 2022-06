The graph shows the indicative estimates of Russia's losses in its war against Ukraine as of March 3, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the indicative estimates of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has also lost 217 tanks, 90 artillery pieces, 42 multiple launch rocket systems, 30 planes, 31 helicopters, 900 armored personnel carriers, 374 cars, and more, since it attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24.