externalUkraine's Moscow-led orthodox church publicly disagrees with Patriarch Kirill over Russia's war.

May 27, 2022 9:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The “Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate” had issued an official statement saying that the church “condemns the war” and “disagrees with the position of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow on the war in Ukraine.” The church said it would act independently from Moscow yet didn’t officially declare its autocephaly. The Moscow-led church also denied rapprochement with the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

