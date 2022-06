This item is part of our running news digest

As of 9 a.m. on March 14, Ukraine’s military have killed over 12,000 Russian troops, destroyed 1,249 armored personnel carriers, 617 vehicles, 389 tanks, 150 artillery systems, 60 fuel tanks, 64 multiple launch rocket systems, 90 helicopters, 77 aircraft, 34 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 8 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 2 boats.