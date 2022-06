This item is part of our running news digest

As of 12 p.m. on March 20, Ukraine’s military have also reported taking out 1,487 armored personnel carriers, 947 vehicles, 476 tanks, 230 artillery systems, 60 fuel tanks, 74 multiple launch rocket systems, 118 helicopters, 96 aircraft, 44 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 21 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 3 boats.