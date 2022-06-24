Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 10, 2022 6:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate reported on May 10 that grain stolen by Russian troops in occupied areas of Ukraine is already being sent abroad. "A significant part of the grain stolen from Ukraine is on dry cargo ships under the Russian flag in the Mediterranean," the intelligence directorate said, adding that the most likely destination is Syria.

