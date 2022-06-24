Ukraine's Intelligence: Grain stolen by Russians is already in the Mediterranean.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 10, 2022 6:36 pm
Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate reported on May 10 that grain stolen by Russian troops in occupied areas of Ukraine is already being sent abroad. "A significant part of the grain stolen from Ukraine is on dry cargo ships under the Russian flag in the Mediterranean," the intelligence directorate said, adding that the most likely destination is Syria.