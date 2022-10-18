Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: Iran has become an accomplice in Russian aggression.

The ministry called on Iran to stop supplying weapons to Russia.



“Providing weapons for waging a war of aggression in Ukraine and killing Ukrainian citizens makes Iran complicit in Russia's aggression, war crimes, and terrorist attacks against Ukraine,” the Foreign Ministry said.



Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier called on EU foreign ministers to impose sanctions on Iran for helping Russia “carry out terror against Ukrainians."



The statement followed a massive Russian attack on Kyiv using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones early on Oct. 17.



Media have also reported that Iran intended to supply ballistic missiles to Russia.



