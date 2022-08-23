Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 23, 2022

externalUkraine submits urgent requirements to ECHR on ensuring rights of Azovstal defenders

This item is part of our running news digest

August 23, 2022 2:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to force Russia to provide information on the detention of and medical support for Ukrainian servicemen in Russian captivity. Justice Ministry and Foreign Ministry in a joint statement also demanded urgent measures to prevent Russia from setting up sham trials against Ukrainian defenders in occupied Mariupol. Ukraine's Intelligence earlier said that Russian forces planned to conduct a "show trial" of Azovstal defenders in Mariupol on Aug. 24, Ukraine's Independence Day.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok