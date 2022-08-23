Ukraine appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to force Russia to provide information on the detention of and medical support for Ukrainian servicemen in Russian captivity. Justice Ministry and Foreign Ministry in a joint statement also demanded urgent measures to prevent Russia from setting up sham trials against Ukrainian defenders in occupied Mariupol. Ukraine's Intelligence earlier said that Russian forces planned to conduct a "show trial" of Azovstal defenders in Mariupol on Aug. 24, Ukraine's Independence Day.