Ukraine returns 6 more POWs from Russian captivity

Russia released six more Ukrainian prisoners of war – four service personnel and two civilians – in a prisoner swap on Sept. 29, according to President's Office Head Andriy Yermak. "Our goal is to get all our people back. We are working on it non-stop," said Yermak.

Among the released POWs are marine officers Oleksii Bulakhov and Mykola Kostenko, as well as Mariupol defenders Liudmyla Herasymenko and Ivan Zemlianoi; two civilians are Viktoriia Andrusha and Yana Maiboroda.

Yermak didn't mention how many Russians were exchanged in the swap.

On Sept. 21, Ukraine returned 215 prisoners of war, including Azovstal defenders, in exchange for Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukraine’s most high-profile pro-Kremlin politician and Russian President Vladimir Putin's former right-hand man in the country.

