Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Office of the President, said on Aug. 2 that Ukraine had fully received 1 billion euros of macro-financial help from the European Union as part of a 9 billion macro-financial aid package to Ukraine announced by the European Commission in May and endorsed by the European Council in June. According to Zhovkva, some countries, including Germany, are blocking the release of the remaining 8 billion euros.