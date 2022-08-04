Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

externalUkraine receives 1 billion euros in EU macro-financial aid

This item is part of our running news digest

August 2, 2022 6:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Office of the President, said on Aug. 2 that Ukraine had fully received 1 billion euros of macro-financial help from the European Union as part of a 9 billion macro-financial aid package to Ukraine announced by the European Commission in May and endorsed by the European Council in June. According to Zhovkva, some countries, including Germany, are blocking the release of the remaining 8 billion euros. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok