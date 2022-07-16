Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine jails collaborator of Russian occupiers

This item is part of our running news digest

July 16, 2022 12:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the speaker of the Security Service, Artem Dekhtiarenko, Ukraine sentenced a woman to five years in prison for coordinating a Russian agent network in Ukraine. According to law enforcement, the woman assisted Russian-installed authorities in occupied Kherson Oblast. She has a Russian passport and was captured in the western Ukrainian Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
