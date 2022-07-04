Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine has defused over 150,000 explosives since Feb. 24

July 4, 2022 4:27 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the State Emergency Service, more than 152,000 explosives, including nearly 2,000 aerial bombs, have been defused since the start of Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine. The Interior Ministry earlier reported that pyrotechnic units had demined over 2 million hectares of Ukrainian territory, while 30 million hectares still need demining. The ministry said that the complete cleaning of the territory could take as many as 10 years.

