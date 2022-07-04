According to the State Emergency Service, more than 152,000 explosives, including nearly 2,000 aerial bombs, have been defused since the start of Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine. The Interior Ministry earlier reported that pyrotechnic units had demined over 2 million hectares of Ukrainian territory, while 30 million hectares still need demining. The ministry said that the complete cleaning of the territory could take as many as 10 years.