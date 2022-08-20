Ukraine debuts at Warriors Games in US.
August 20, 2022 10:43 am
Hosted by the U.S. Army, the Games are an annual adaptive sports competition for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to support their recovery. A total of 32 Ukrainian participants, including veterans and injured service members still serving the army, arrived in Florida for the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games featuring various competitions, such as wheelchair basketball and rugby.