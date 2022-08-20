Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 20, 2022 10:43 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Hosted by the U.S. Army, the Games are an annual adaptive sports competition for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to support their recovery. A total of 32 Ukrainian participants, including veterans and injured service members still serving the army, arrived in Florida for the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games featuring various competitions, such as wheelchair basketball and rugby.

