June 30, 2022 4:53 pm
The Foreign Ministry announced that Ukraine cut the diplomatic ties with Syria after Damascus recognized the Russian-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine as independent states. “The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine strongly condemns the decision of the Syrian Arab Republic to recognize the so-called 'independence' of temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts,” said the Foreign Ministry.