Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov said that 436 bodies had been exhumed from the graves, mostly with signs of violent death, including 30 bodies with signs of torture. Only 21 people were soldiers, while the rest were civilians, including children. He said that medical experts recorded bodies with ropes around their necks, bound hands, broken limbs, and gunshot injuries. Several men had missing reproductive organs. “All crimes will be documented, and the guilty will pay for what they did,” said Synehubov.