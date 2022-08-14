Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk called on Ukrainians remaining in occupied territories of Kherson Oblast to flee their homes, emphasizing that "a difficult winter is coming." According to the regional administration, about 50% of Kherson Oblast residents have fled since Feb. 24. An evacuation of 20,000 more people is expected. As Ukraine began mandatory evacuation from embattled Donetsk Oblast in August, Vereshchuk said that a similar measure could be introduced in other regions where fierce fighting continues.