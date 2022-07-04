UK to impose new sanctions against Belarus.
July 4, 2022 9:02 pm
On July 5, the British government will introduce a new package of economic, trade, and transport sanctions as Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko's "regime continues to actively facilitate (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin’s illegal invasion," according to a statement by the U.K. government. The sanctions will include a ban on the exports of oil refining products, advanced technology components, and luxury goods to Belarus, as well as on the imports of iron and steel from Belarus.