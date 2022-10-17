Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

UK intelligence: Ukrainian troops push front line in Kherson Oblast by 20 kilometers

October 6, 2022 10:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukrainian forces are "making gains along the east bank of the Inhulets River and west bank of the Dnipro River," threatening Russian groups around Nova Kakhovka, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

Withdrawal of Russian combat forces across the Dnipro River "makes defense of the rest of Kherson Oblast more tenable; but the political imperative will be to remain and defend," reads the report.

According to the ministry, Russia has sent most of its understaffed airborne forces to defend Kherson. Since Moscow "currently has few additional, high quality rapidly deployable forces available to stabilize the front," it is likely to deploy newly mobilized personnel to the area.

On Oct. 2, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that further loss of Russia's captured territory in Ukraine would "almost certainly" lead to intensified public criticism in Russia. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok