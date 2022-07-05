Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Intelligence: Russia's capture of Lysychansk extends its control across virtually all of Luhansk Oblast

July 5, 2022 10:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the latest U.K. Defense Ministry intelligence update, Ukrainian forces withdrew from Lysychansk "in good order, in line with the plan," likely allowing them to withdraw to a more readily defendable frontline. The update also said that Russia's fight for Donetsk Oblast "will almost certainly" be similar to its battle for Luhansk Oblast, characterized by slow rates of advance and extensive use of artillery, leveling towns and cities.

