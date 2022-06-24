Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUK intelligence: Russian redeployment from Ukraine's north to east will likely take at least a week.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 8, 2022 9:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian troops have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine, with at least some of those expected to be sent to the Donbas, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense April 8 intelligence update. “Many of these forces will require significant replenishment," the update reads. Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues, and Russian forces have advanced further south from the strategically important city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, which remains under their control.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok