Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalUK Intelligence: Russia considers Ukraine’s anti-ship capabilities as key threat to its Black Sea Fleet

This item is part of our running news digest

July 26, 2022 9:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to a recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Ukraine's anti-ship capabilities have "significantly undermined the overall invasion plan, as Russia cannot realistically attempt an amphibious assault to seize Odesa." The ministry also said that Russia will continue to prioritize attacks on Ukraine's anti-ship weapons but the campaign is highly likely to be undermined due to “dated intelligence, poor planning, and top-down approach to operations."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok