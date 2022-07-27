UK Intelligence: Russia considers Ukraine’s anti-ship capabilities as key threat to its Black Sea Fleet
July 26, 2022 9:51 am
According to a recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Ukraine's anti-ship capabilities have "significantly undermined the overall invasion plan, as Russia cannot realistically attempt an amphibious assault to seize Odesa." The ministry also said that Russia will continue to prioritize attacks on Ukraine's anti-ship weapons but the campaign is highly likely to be undermined due to “dated intelligence, poor planning, and top-down approach to operations."